New year's resolution for IoT vendors: Start treating LANs as hostile
In November, researchers from cybersecurity firm Invincea reported a vulnerability that could have allowed hackers to infect Belkin WeMo smart plugs with malware . The flaw was located in a configuration protocol that worked over the local area network and didn't require any authentication.
