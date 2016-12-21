New year's resolution for IoT vendors...

New year's resolution for IoT vendors: Start treating LANs as hostile

14 hrs ago

In November, researchers from cybersecurity firm Invincea reported a vulnerability that could have allowed hackers to infect Belkin WeMo smart plugs with malware . The flaw was located in a configuration protocol that worked over the local area network and didn't require any authentication.

