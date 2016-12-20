Man designs home he can control with his eyes
"It was a very peculiar moment," Saling said. "It felt like my hand fell asleep, but there was no reason it should have."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCAU.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|21 min
|One way or another
|180,088
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|Aura Mytha
|49,355
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|12 hr
|positronium
|12,067
|Switch from Samsung Galaxy Phone to Apple iPhone 7
|13 hr
|Mobbay
|3
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|17 hr
|IB DaMann
|11,271
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|19 hr
|West 11th
|25
|Consumer reports: Don't buy this laptop
|Sat
|Apple Sucks
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC