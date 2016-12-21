Look to States, Companies If Trump Shifts on the Environment
Damon Corkern, who works for ECS Solar Energy Systems, Inc, installs a solar panel system on the roof of a home on April 16, 2009 in Gainesville, Florida. Next year, even if President-elect Trump does try to save the environmentally retrograde coal industry as promised, Google will be heading in the opposite direction - buying enough wind and solar energy to account for all of the electricity it uses at its data centers and offices around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|46 min
|One way or another
|180,063
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|48 min
|IB DaMann
|49,335
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|3 hr
|IB DaMann
|11,271
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|5 hr
|West 11th
|25
|Consumer reports: Don't buy this laptop
|15 hr
|Apple Sucks
|1
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|17 hr
|SoE
|12,063
|US puts Alibaba back on 'notorious markets' bla...
|Fri
|pirate popo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC