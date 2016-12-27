LG's levitating Bluetooth speaker is ...

LG's levitating Bluetooth speaker is more than just a gimmick

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Boy Genius

More often than not, our favorite devices unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show are more about flash than they are about function. That's certainly the case with LG's Levitating Portable Speaker , which hovers over a dock while blasting audio in every direction and giving your guests something to talk about.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boy Genius.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 2 min Chimney1 49,531
News GPS ankle bracelet company grows rapidly in Ind... 10 min Geebmas 2
News Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab... 31 min Kellyanne 14
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 1 hr Amused 11,273
How to Recover Lost Photos from Samsung J1/J2/J... 2 hr Tina 3
Move All Data from iPhone to Samsung Galaxy S7 ... 2 hr Tina 2
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 4 hr Aura Mytha 180,193
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,166 • Total comments across all topics: 277,386,696

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC