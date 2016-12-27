LG's levitating Bluetooth speaker is more than just a gimmick
More often than not, our favorite devices unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show are more about flash than they are about function. That's certainly the case with LG's Levitating Portable Speaker , which hovers over a dock while blasting audio in every direction and giving your guests something to talk about.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boy Genius.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|2 min
|Chimney1
|49,531
|GPS ankle bracelet company grows rapidly in Ind...
|10 min
|Geebmas
|2
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|31 min
|Kellyanne
|14
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|1 hr
|Amused
|11,273
|How to Recover Lost Photos from Samsung J1/J2/J...
|2 hr
|Tina
|3
|Move All Data from iPhone to Samsung Galaxy S7 ...
|2 hr
|Tina
|2
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|4 hr
|Aura Mytha
|180,193
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC