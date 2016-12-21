Insider Q&A: Mimecast's Peter Bauer

Insider Q&A: Mimecast's Peter Bauer

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Email has become a crucial part of how companies communicate, but those systems are constantly being attacked by everything from inbox-clogging spam to phishing emails looking to steal secrets and money. Mimecast Ltd. tries to tackle that as a specialist in email filtering and security.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 37 min One way or another 180,120
News 'First friend' Valerie Jarrett reflects on 8 ye... 43 min former democrat 1
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 52 min One way or another 49,395
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 2 hr positronium 12,101
News Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab... 3 hr Go Blue Forever 1
News Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11) 10 hr reviewrays 2
How to use iphone backup extractor to recover l... 10 hr rkaharea 6
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,208 • Total comments across all topics: 277,350,391

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC