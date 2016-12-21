IBM is working on a robot that takes care of elderly people...
In conjunction with Rice University, IBM is developing a series of sensors that can someday live inside a robot interface to help senior citizens stay safe. Susanne Keohane, senior technologist at IBM Research, says the project addresses a growing need for technology that helps aging populations preserve both their independence and their overall health, while also avoiding disruption in their daily lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|34 min
|0smius
|12,114
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|42 min
|It aint necessari...
|11,287
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|Aura Mytha
|49,610
|26 Cosmic Photos from the Hubble Space Telescop...
|3 hr
|Karma
|2
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|3 hr
|anonymous
|21
|Eml To Pst Converter: The Most Convenient Way T... (Apr '13)
|5 hr
|donba
|11
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|19 hr
|vtop
|252
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC