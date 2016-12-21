Humanoid robot Pepper is amusing, but...

Humanoid robot Pepper is amusing, but is it practical?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

While merrily chirping, dancing and posing for selfies, a robot named Pepper looks like another expensive toy at a San Francisco mall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 26 Cosmic Photos from the Hubble Space Telescop... 56 min Tina 2
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 hr Brian_G 49,629
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 3 hr It aint necessari... 11,306
Transfer Samsung Data Contacts to Galaxy J3 (2017) 3 hr AJ-Kong 1
e-KYC Is Growing Significantly in India 3 hr iritechinc 1
Recover Deleted Data Photos from Huawei Mate 9/... 3 hr AJ-Kong 1
News Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab... 5 hr Kellyanne 22
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Climate Change
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,398 • Total comments across all topics: 277,450,025

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC