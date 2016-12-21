Humanoid robot Pepper is amusing, but is it practical?
While merrily chirping, dancing and posing for selfies, a robot named Pepper looks like another expensive toy at a San Francisco mall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|26 Cosmic Photos from the Hubble Space Telescop...
|56 min
|Tina
|2
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|Brian_G
|49,629
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|3 hr
|It aint necessari...
|11,306
|Transfer Samsung Data Contacts to Galaxy J3 (2017)
|3 hr
|AJ-Kong
|1
|e-KYC Is Growing Significantly in India
|3 hr
|iritechinc
|1
|Recover Deleted Data Photos from Huawei Mate 9/...
|3 hr
|AJ-Kong
|1
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|5 hr
|Kellyanne
|22
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC