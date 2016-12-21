How to protect your smart TV from hac...

How to protect your smart TV from hackers

A technology expert said any device that's connected to the Internet can get hacked. Darren Cauthon said his wife downloaded an app advertising free movies to the family's smart TV, then a message popped up rendering the TV useless.

