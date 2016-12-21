Here's what it's like to go to space for the first time
On November 12, 1995, Chris Hadfield went on his very first trip to space. Since that day, Hadfield has spent a total of 166 days in space, gone on two spacewalks, and become a two-time best-selling author .
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|20 min
|One way or another
|180,088
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|Aura Mytha
|49,355
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|12 hr
|positronium
|12,067
|Switch from Samsung Galaxy Phone to Apple iPhone 7
|13 hr
|Mobbay
|3
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|17 hr
|IB DaMann
|11,271
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|19 hr
|West 11th
|25
|Consumer reports: Don't buy this laptop
|Sat
|Apple Sucks
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC