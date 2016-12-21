Google removes Holocaust denial sites from top search results
A new Google update removes neo-Nazi websites from appearing as top results in searches that question the Holocaust's existence. This change came as an update to the search engine's algorithm after heavy criticism because of white supremacist websites showing in the top results whenever someone searched whether the Holocaust happened or not.
