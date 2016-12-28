Girl uses sleeping mom's thumbprint to buy $250 in Pokemon toys
Girl uses sleeping mom's thumbprint to buy $250 in Pokemon toys A 6-year-old girl found a novel way to unlock her sleeping mother's phone. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://usat.ly/2iElPmy - The most famous, and unlikeliest, hacker in the news this week is little Ashlynd Howell of Little Rock, Ark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|scientia potentia...
|49,598
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|5 hr
|positronium
|12,109
|26 Cosmic Photos from the Hubble Space Telescop...
|7 hr
|Hubble Museum
|1
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|8 hr
|Richardfs
|11,282
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|10 hr
|Kellyanne
|20
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|11 hr
|vtop
|252
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|20 hr
|Neil
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC