Forget the fireworks a " look for a comet in the sky on New Yeara s Eve
Even if you're not a fan of New Year's Eve fireworks, you'll have another reason to look to the skies. NASA says as we ring in the new year, a comet will near the moon and be visible to those looking west.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|35 min
|Richardfs
|11,295
|Drizly launches alcohol-delivery service in Col...
|1 hr
|whiskey dick
|1
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|2 hr
|Third eye blind
|49,624
|26 Cosmic Photos from the Hubble Space Telescop...
|3 hr
|Get a job ColbyLOSER
|4
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|8 hr
|0smius
|12,114
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|12 hr
|anonymous
|21
|Eml To Pst Converter: The Most Convenient Way T... (Apr '13)
|13 hr
|donba
|11
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC