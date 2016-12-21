Firefox's Windows XP and Vista suppor...

Firefox's Windows XP and Vista support will finally end in 2017

Mozilla will shut down support for its Firefox browser running on Windows XP and Windows Vista in 2017, the company said last week. The exact timing of Firefox's retirement from those Microsoft operating systems will be determined in the summer, according to a post to a company blog .

