Feds say 3 hacked law firms' networks, made insider trades
Federal prosecutors in New York say three Chinese nationals profited from insider information about mergers and acquisitions by hacking into the networks of law firms working on the deals. U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara says the three men made over $4 million in profits by buying stock in companies that were about to be acquired and then selling the shares after the acquisitions were announced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|karl44
|49,542
|Recover Deleted text Messages from iPhone with ... (Mar '14)
|3 hr
|Ting
|22
|How to Recover Lost Photos from Samsung J1/J2/J...
|3 hr
|Mobbay
|4
|An app to hide apps/hide photos/run multi accou...
|4 hr
|ConradBlack
|1
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|4 hr
|It aint necessari...
|180,194
|GPS ankle bracelet company grows rapidly in Ind...
|7 hr
|Geebmas
|2
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|7 hr
|Kellyanne
|14
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC