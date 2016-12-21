Fairchild Wheeler students sending experiment to space
Standing, teacher Luke Fatsy sitting, from left; Uchenna Oguagha Kiana Laude, Raysa Leguizamon, and Jucar Lopes, all of Fairchild Wheeler Interdistrict Magnet School work on setting up their experiment for the International Space Station. less Standing, teacher Luke Fatsy sitting, from left; Uchenna Oguagha Kiana Laude, Raysa Leguizamon, and Jucar Lopes, all of Fairchild Wheeler Interdistrict Magnet School work on setting up their experiment for the ... more Standing, teacher Luke Fatsy sitting, from left; Uchenna Oguagha Kiana Laude, Raysa Leguizamon, and Jucar Lopes, all of Fairchild Wheeler Interdistrict Magnet School work on setting up their experiment for the International Space Station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|20 min
|One way or another
|180,088
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|Aura Mytha
|49,355
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|12 hr
|positronium
|12,067
|Switch from Samsung Galaxy Phone to Apple iPhone 7
|13 hr
|Mobbay
|3
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|17 hr
|IB DaMann
|11,271
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|19 hr
|West 11th
|25
|Consumer reports: Don't buy this laptop
|Sat
|Apple Sucks
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC