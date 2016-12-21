Exxon Foe Says Bigger InterOil Offer Still Isn't Good Enough

Exxon Mobil Corp.'s offer to raise its bid for InterOil Corp. to as high as $3.9 billion isn't enough to pacify the deal's most prominent opponent. InterOil founder Phil Mulacek, who left in in 2013 and remains the third-largest shareholder, said Exxon still isn't offering shareholders full value for InterOil's hydrocarbon reserves in Papua New Guinea.

