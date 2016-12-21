Eclipse embraces Java microservices initiative
Now known as Eclipse MicroProfile, the effort makes it easier for developers to use Java technologies and APIs to build microservices. "The goal of the project is to create a community to add new features and capabilities to Java EE that address microservices architectures," said Ian Skerrett, Eclipse vice president of marketing.
