Cyberattack 411: Protecting your vehi...

Cyberattack 411: Protecting your vehicle from hackers

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Proctor Journal

New vehicles are packed full of the latest and greatest technology. Among their many capabilities, today's vehicles can automatically apply brakes to avoid collisions, maintain a designated following distance behind the car ahead of it and maneuver the vehicle back into its lane if the driver veers out of it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Proctor Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 6 min _Susan_ 49,372
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 1 hr One way or another 180,110
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 2 hr positronium 12,069
News Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo... 2 hr LovePotion4470 26
Switch from Samsung Galaxy Phone to Apple iPhone 7 23 hr Mobbay 3
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) Sat IB DaMann 11,271
News Consumer reports: Don't buy this laptop Sat Apple Sucks 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,350 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,670

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC