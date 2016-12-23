Consumer reports: Don't buy this laptop
There are 1 comment on the CNN story from Yesterday, titled Consumer reports: Don't buy this laptop. In it, CNN reports that:
If you've been drooling over Apple's flashy new MacBook Pro, you might want to stuff your stocking with a different laptop. Consumer Reports said Thursday that it has decided not to recommend Apple's new MacBook Pros , because the notebooks' battery life can be miserable.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at CNN.
|
#1 Yesterday
I wouldn't own an overpriced, playing catchup Apple product if you gave it to me
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|20 min
|One way or another
|180,088
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|Aura Mytha
|49,355
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|12 hr
|positronium
|12,067
|Switch from Samsung Galaxy Phone to Apple iPhone 7
|13 hr
|Mobbay
|3
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|17 hr
|IB DaMann
|11,271
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|19 hr
|West 11th
|25
|US puts Alibaba back on 'notorious markets' bla...
|Fri
|pirate popo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC