Chinese Hackers Charged With Trading ...

Chinese Hackers Charged With Trading on Stolen Law Firm Data

Read more: The Washington Post

Three Chinese hackers made more than $4 million in illicit profits after breaking into the servers of top corporate law firms in New York, the U.S. said in announcing charges and the arrest of one of the men. The three targeted at least seven major international law firms that had been retained by companies to advise on deals and successfully got into the e-mail accounts of senior lawyers at two of the firms, according to the indictment unsealed Tuesday.

