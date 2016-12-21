China plans to land probes on far side of moon, Mars by 2020
In this photo taken Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, the supermoon rises over a logo for AVIC, or Aviation Industry Corp, a state owned enterprise involved in China's manned space mission in Beijing. China vowed Tuesday, Dec 27, 2016 to speed up the development of its space industry as it set out its plans to become the first country to soft land a probe on the far side of the moon, around 2018, and launch its first Mars probe by 2020.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|15 min
|chandra
|49,522
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|1 hr
|It aint necessari...
|180,179
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|5 hr
|Retribution
|4
|How to Remove DRM Protection from Apple Music
|10 hr
|JesseRR
|1
|Jonathan Pitre to have Christmas in Minnesota a...
|20 hr
|Ron
|1
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|21 hr
|SoE
|12,103
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|23 hr
|mohsen
|249
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC