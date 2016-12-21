Brazilian President's website hacked, displays calls for death penalty for congressmen
A website for the Brazilian president has been hacked, plastered with messages calling for the death penalty for legislators in a country where many are frustrated with public corruption . The G1 news portal says the site, http://www.micheltemer.com.br , is maintained by President Michel Temer 's party.
