Brazilian President's website hacked, displays calls for death penalty for congressmen

A website for the Brazilian president has been hacked, plastered with messages calling for the death penalty for legislators in a country where many are frustrated with public corruption . The G1 news portal says the site, http://www.micheltemer.com.br , is maintained by President Michel Temer 's party.

