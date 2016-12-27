Avatar-style S. Korean manned robot takes first baby steps

Engineers test a four-metre-tall humanoid manned robot dubbed Method-2 in a lab of the Hankook Mirae Technology in Gunpo, south of Seoul, on December 27, 2016. AFP / JUNG Yeon-Je Gunpo, South Korea: A giant South Korean-built manned robot that walks like a human but makes the ground shake under its weight has taken its first baby steps.

