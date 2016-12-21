Astronaut Piers Sellers died of cancer aged 61

Piers Seller pictured in 2010 before a planned lift-off on the space shuttle Atlantis at the Kennedy Space Centre Dr Sellers, who flew on three space shuttle missions between 2002 and 2010, died on Friday morning in Houston of pancreatic cancer, Nasa said. The Nasa climate scientist, originally from Crowborough in East Sussex, gained American citizenship to fulfil a childhood dream of flying into space.

