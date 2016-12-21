Astronaut Piers Sellers died of cance...

Astronaut Piers Sellers died of cancer aged 61

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Halstead Gazette

Piers Seller pictured in 2010 before a planned lift-off on the space shuttle Atlantis at the Kennedy Space Centre Dr Sellers, who flew on three space shuttle missions between 2002 and 2010, died on Friday morning in Houston of pancreatic cancer, Nasa said. The Nasa climate scientist, originally from Crowborough in East Sussex, gained American citizenship to fulfil a childhood dream of flying into space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Halstead Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 20 min One way or another 180,088
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 hr Aura Mytha 49,355
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 12 hr positronium 12,067
Switch from Samsung Galaxy Phone to Apple iPhone 7 13 hr Mobbay 3
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 17 hr IB DaMann 11,271
News Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo... 19 hr West 11th 25
News Consumer reports: Don't buy this laptop Sat Apple Sucks 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,916 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,916

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC