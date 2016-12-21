Asked about Russia sanctions, Trump says 'we ought to get on with our lives'
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested that the United States and Russia lay to rest the controversy over Moscow's computer hacking of Democratic Party computers, saying, "We ought to get on with our lives." Trump has cast doubt on the findings of U.S. intelligence agencies that Russian hackers took information from Democratic Party computers and individuals and posted it online to help Trump win the election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|5 min
|Eagle 12
|11,292
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|scientia potentia...
|49,623
|26 Cosmic Photos from the Hubble Space Telescop...
|3 hr
|Tom Cunniffs Drun...
|3
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|5 hr
|0smius
|12,114
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|8 hr
|anonymous
|21
|Eml To Pst Converter: The Most Convenient Way T... (Apr '13)
|10 hr
|donba
|11
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Wed
|vtop
|252
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC