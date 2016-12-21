Asked about Russia sanctions, Trump s...

Asked about Russia sanctions, Trump says 'we ought to get on with our lives'

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Raw Story

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested that the United States and Russia lay to rest the controversy over Moscow's computer hacking of Democratic Party computers, saying, "We ought to get on with our lives." Trump has cast doubt on the findings of U.S. intelligence agencies that Russian hackers took information from Democratic Party computers and individuals and posted it online to help Trump win the election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 5 min Eagle 12 11,292
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 hr scientia potentia... 49,623
News 26 Cosmic Photos from the Hubble Space Telescop... 3 hr Tom Cunniffs Drun... 3
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 5 hr 0smius 12,114
News Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab... 8 hr anonymous 21
News Eml To Pst Converter: The Most Convenient Way T... (Apr '13) 10 hr donba 11
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) Wed vtop 252
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,248 • Total comments across all topics: 277,433,110

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC