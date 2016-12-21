Apple tested a laptop that used the same charger as the iPhone...

Apple's newest line of laptops, the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar that was released in October, did not receive a very warm welcome from Mac fans. Longtime Apple users complained about a lack of power, difficult repairability, and, most loudly, a dongle morass that meant that someone with Apple's latest phone and Apple's latest laptop would have to carry around multiple sets of chargers and adapters.

