Apple reportedly won the holidays yet...

Apple reportedly won the holidays yet again

13 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Even with slowing sales and a fair amount of consumer unrest , Apple's iPhone and iPad businesses remain juggernauts in the context of their respective markets. Your latest reminder of this comes via a new report from Yahoo-owned data and app analytics service Flurry Analytics , whose software is found in roughly 800,000 apps.

