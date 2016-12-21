Apple reportedly won the holidays yet again
Even with slowing sales and a fair amount of consumer unrest , Apple's iPhone and iPad businesses remain juggernauts in the context of their respective markets. Your latest reminder of this comes via a new report from Yahoo-owned data and app analytics service Flurry Analytics , whose software is found in roughly 800,000 apps.
