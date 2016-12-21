Alexa, can you help with this murder ...

Alexa, can you help with this murder case?

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

Amazon is pushing back against an Arkansas prosecutor's demand for information from a murder suspect's Echo smart speaker, setting up another legal battle over investigators' quest for technology-based evidence and American privacy rights. Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith hopes the voice-activated Echo -- which answers users' questions, plays music, reads news and connects to other smart devices -- will provide information on how a man came to be found dead in 31-year-old James Bates' hot tub.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 33 min 0smius 12,114
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 41 min It aint necessari... 11,287
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 59 min Aura Mytha 49,610
News 26 Cosmic Photos from the Hubble Space Telescop... 3 hr Karma 2
News Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab... 3 hr anonymous 21
News Eml To Pst Converter: The Most Convenient Way T... (Apr '13) 5 hr donba 11
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) 19 hr vtop 252
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,870 • Total comments across all topics: 277,426,267

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC