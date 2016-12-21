a Hidden Figuresa stars Octavia Spenc...

a Hidden Figuresa stars Octavia Spencer, Kevin Costner talk NASAa s pioneering African American w...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: LA Daily News

Katherine G. Johnson , flanked by fellow mathematicians Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson meet the man they helped send into orbit, John Glenn , in “Hidden Figures.” Movie awards season may still be in the question mark stage, but “Hidden Figures” already owns the Who Knew? trophy of the year. “The truth is that I thought it was historical fiction,” says Octavia Spencer, who with Taraji P. Henson and Janelle Monae play three of the many African-American math whizzes - Dorothy Vaughan, Katherine Johnson and Mary Jackson, respectively - that performed vital work for NASA in the early days of the space race with the Soviet Union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 5 min _Susan_ 49,372
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 1 hr One way or another 180,110
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 2 hr positronium 12,069
News Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo... 2 hr LovePotion4470 26
Switch from Samsung Galaxy Phone to Apple iPhone 7 23 hr Mobbay 3
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) Sat IB DaMann 11,271
News Consumer reports: Don't buy this laptop Sat Apple Sucks 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,350 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,665

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC