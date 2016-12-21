9 Ways to Escape 'Group Think' Trap

9 Ways to Escape 'Group Think' Trap

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Today's world is largely run on the Group Think philosophy, where working in groups or teams is favored over cultivating individuality and creative thinking. To leave a legendary and meaningful mark, we have to find the balance between being a part of the pack, and having the time to nurture our ability to think on our own, for ourselves and by ourselves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 45 min Muslim are Devils 11,317
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 2 hr Brian_G 49,652
News Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab... 3 hr RustyS 29
Kanger K-KISS Starter kit with 6300mAh Build-in... 11 hr allisonhu 1
Transfer Samsung Data Contacts to Galaxy J3 (2017) 13 hr fuejdfe 2
Recover Deleted Data Photos from Huawei Mate 9/... 13 hr fuejdfe 2
News 26 Cosmic Photos from the Hubble Space Telescop... 22 hr Eric Rowland 4
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,414 • Total comments across all topics: 277,483,998

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC