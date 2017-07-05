Victoria Azarenka speaks out, aims to...

Victoria Azarenka speaks out, aims to make WTA Tour more family-friendly

While the men's ATP Tour has nurseries for families at every event, the women are left without that benefit Victoria Azarenka speaks out, aims to make WTA Tour more family-friendly While the men's ATP Tour has nurseries for families at every event, the women are left without that benefit Check out this story on myozaukeenow.com: https://usat.ly/2tRzMY3 Victoria Azarenka celebrates match point during her match against Elena Vesnina on Day 3 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. WIMBLEDON, England - One of the biggest revisions that could be on tap for the women's WTA Tour in the near future is making children's nurseries a mandatory requirement at every tournament.

