Victoria Azarenka speaks out, aims to make WTA Tour more family-friendly
While the men's ATP Tour has nurseries for families at every event, the women are left without that benefit Victoria Azarenka speaks out, aims to make WTA Tour more family-friendly While the men's ATP Tour has nurseries for families at every event, the women are left without that benefit Check out this story on myozaukeenow.com: https://usat.ly/2tRzMY3 Victoria Azarenka celebrates match point during her match against Elena Vesnina on Day 3 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. WIMBLEDON, England - One of the biggest revisions that could be on tap for the women's WTA Tour in the near future is making children's nurseries a mandatory requirement at every tournament.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mequon.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May '17
|TooPhart
|2
|Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her...
|May '17
|Opens phartz
|2
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr '17
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC