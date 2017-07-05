While the men's ATP Tour has nurseries for families at every event, the women are left without that benefit Victoria Azarenka speaks out, aims to make WTA Tour more family-friendly While the men's ATP Tour has nurseries for families at every event, the women are left without that benefit Check out this story on myozaukeenow.com: https://usat.ly/2tRzMY3 Victoria Azarenka celebrates match point during her match against Elena Vesnina on Day 3 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. WIMBLEDON, England - One of the biggest revisions that could be on tap for the women's WTA Tour in the near future is making children's nurseries a mandatory requirement at every tournament.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mequon.