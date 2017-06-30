Tour de France - " wrap after stage four
What started out as a relaxed day on the Tour descended into chaos in the final few hundred metres of stage four. First Geraint Thomas hit the deck in the yellow jersey, and a couple of corners later Mark Cavendish was sent flying into the barriers by world champion Peter Sagan.
