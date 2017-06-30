Scary screams for Mattek-Sands after injury at Wimbledon

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, a 32-year-old American who came to Wimbledon eyeing a fourth consecutive Grand Slam doubles title, fell to the grass when her right knee buckled as she moved toward the net in a second-round singles match Thursday. She immediately clutched her knee and, down on the turf, wailed loudly, imploring for someone to "Help me! Help me!" Her opponent, Sorana Cirstea, immediately climbed over the net to check on Mattek-Sands, who after about 20 minutes was removed from Court 17 on a stretcher and taken to a hospital.

