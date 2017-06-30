'Scared' a year ago, Federer back at ...

'Scared' a year ago, Federer back at Wimbledon, eyeing No. 8

Read more: WFTV Orlando

The guy's been considered done by some folks at various times over the years, whether because of age or a bad back or a bum knee or a - gasp! - 4A1 2-season drought without a Grand Slam title. And yet here he is, about to turn 36 next month, about to tie a record by playing in his 70th major tournament and, lo and behold, back to his old status as a popular pick to take home the title when Wimbledon begins on Monday.

Chicago, IL

