ROWING: Oxford Brookes University double up at Henley

The winning Oxford Brookes and Oxford University crew at Henley. From left: Harry Brightmore , James Stanhope, Henry Swarbrick, Morgan Bolding, Michael Glover, Josh Bugajski, Rory Gibbs, Matthew Aldridge, Robbie Massey Picture: Ben Rodford Photograph OXFORD Brookes University triumphed in two eights events at Henley Royal Regatta, but Headington School were outgunned in the quad, writes John Wiggins.

