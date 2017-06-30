Petra Kvitova hailed as a - warrior' ...

Petra Kvitova hailed as a - warrior' by Victoria Azarenka ahead of Wimbledon

Petra Kvitova was hailed as "such a warrior" on Saturday as the two-time Wimbledon champion stepped up preparations for the tournament she loves but feared she would never play again. Six months on from suffering career-threatening hand injuries when she was stabbed by an intruder at her home, Kvitova was a picture of contentment in London, thrilled to be fit and well two days out from her opening match.

