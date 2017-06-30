Peter Sagan's appeal against disquali...

Peter Sagan's appeal against disqualification taken to CAS

Bora-Hansgrohe have taken their appeal against Peter Sagan's disqualification from the Tour de France to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and called for the world champion to be reinstated two days after he left the race. Sagan was sent home by the race jury on Tuesday evening after being accused of causing a crash late on during stage four in which Mark Cavendish suffered a broken shoulder blade, ending his Tour.

