Peter Sagan wins stage three of Tour de France as Geraint Thomas stays in yellow
World champion Peter Sagan won stage three of the Tour de France as Geraint Thomas retained the yellow jersey and Chris Froome moved up to second overall. Bora-Hansgrohe's Sagan beat Michael Matthews and Dan Martin in an uphill sprint to end the 212.5km stage from Verviers.
