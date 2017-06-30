Peter Sagan wins stage three of Tour ...

Peter Sagan wins stage three of Tour de France as Geraint Thomas stays in yellow

14 hrs ago Read more: Stourbridgenews.co.uk

World champion Peter Sagan won stage three of the Tour de France as Geraint Thomas retained the yellow jersey and Chris Froome moved up to second overall. Bora-Hansgrohe's Sagan beat Michael Matthews and Dan Martin in an uphill sprint to end the 212.5km stage from Verviers.

