Pavey praises Great Newham Run participants

Former European 10,000m champion and five-time Olympian Jo Pavey started the Simplyhealth Great Newham London Run 10km and Family Run 2km today, which saw 10,000 people take part in one of Britain's most iconic mass participation events. Pavey, who won the 10,000m gold medal at the 2014 European Championships, was an honorary guest for this year's run alongside the Mayor of Newham Sir Robin Wales and Brendan Foster, chairman of the Great Run Series.

