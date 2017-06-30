Pavey praises Great Newham Run partic...

Pavey praises Great Newham Run participants

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Romford Recorder

Former European 10,000m champion and five-time Olympian Jo Pavey started the Simplyhealth Great Newham London Run 10km and Family Run 2km today, which saw 10,000 people take part in one of Britain's most iconic mass participation events. Pavey, who won the 10,000m gold medal at the 2014 European Championships, was an honorary guest for this year's run alongside the Mayor of Newham Sir Robin Wales and Brendan Foster, chairman of the Great Run Series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romford Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez May '17 TooPhart 2
News Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her... May '17 Opens phartz 2
News The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ... Apr '17 learn 2 swim 1
News CPT103388411.jpg Mar '17 Summer phart 2
News Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour Mar '17 Summer phart 2
News Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh... Mar '17 DoublePhartzz 1
News Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac... Mar '17 TeamPhartz 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,084 • Total comments across all topics: 282,205,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC