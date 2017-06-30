Pacquiao backs call for WBO review of his loss to Horn
Manny Pacquiao asked the WBO to act on a request by Philippine sports officials for a review of his welterweight world title loss to Jeff Horn, saying he didn't want to see the boxing industry "dying because of unfair decision and officiating." While Pacquiao has accepted his defeat to Horn, who fought in his first world title bout in Sunday's so-called "Battle of Brisbane," the Philippine senator said in a statement Wednesday he had a "moral obligation to uphold sportsmanship, truth and fairness."
