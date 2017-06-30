Olympic panel praises 'outstanding' LA, Paris hosting plans
Los Angeles and Paris have been praised by an International Olympic Committee panel for having "outstanding" plans to host the 2024 Summer Games. Storytelling skills and cutting-edge technologies from LA, plus "stunning backdrops" in Paris where the modern Olympics was reborn, were anticipated eagerly by an IOC evaluation commission which assessed the bidders in a 180-page dossier and 15-minute video published Wednesday.
