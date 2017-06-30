Olympic champ Drouin withdraws from Canadian championships with nagging injury
Olympic and world high jump champion Derek Drouin has withdrawn from the Canadian track and field championships with an Achilles injury. "It's disappointing on a number of levels, but I keep reminding myself that the IAAF world championships in London is the focus of the season," Drouin said in a statement.
