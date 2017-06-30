Novak Djokovic wins in 3 sets this time at Wimbledon

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Czech Republic's Adam Pavlasek during their Men's Singles Match on day four at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Thursday, July 6, 2017. Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Czech Republic's Adam Pavlasek during their Men's Singles Match on day four at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Thursday, July 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.