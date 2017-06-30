Novak Djokovic beats Gael Monfils to ...

Novak Djokovic beats Gael Monfils to land Eastbourne title ahead of Wimbledon

12 hrs ago

An assured victory over Gael Monfils gave the Serbian the perfect boost ahead of Wimbledon, and justified his late decision to head to the south coast for a week of match practice. Djokovic came through 6-3 6-4 against Frenchman Monfils, and now heads to London in pursuit of a fourth Wimbledon success.

Chicago, IL

