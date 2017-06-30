Miazga hopes for breakthroughs with US and Chelsea
When Matt Miazga walked out of his apartment in the Dutch city of Arnhem this spring, people implored him over and over: "Win the cup! Please win the cup!" The boyish-looking American defender did just that, wearing Vitesse's yellow-and-black striped jersey as he started on the back line for a 2-0 win over Alkmaar in the Dutch Cup final on April 30. It was the first major trophy in the 125-year history of a club that plays in a city best-known as the site of Operation Market Garden, a World War II battle portrayed in the 1977 film "A Bridge Too Far." Miazga and his teammates were rewarded with an open-topped bus parade through the city and a song-filled celebration.
