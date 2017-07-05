Matt Miazga could become a regular for the U.S. men's

Gold Cup perfect opportunity for U.S. Men's National Team to adjust roster United States has a group of young players who could get their shot in the CONCACAF tournament. Check out this story on muskego-newberlinnow.com: https://usat.ly/2unXLLl NASHVILLE - The United States men's national soccer team will have a different look when it opens play in the Gold Cup against Panama here Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Berlin.