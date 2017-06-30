Margalis tries to provide consolation after winning 200 IM
Simone Manuel smiles after winning the women's 50-meter freestyle final at the U.S. swimming national championships in Indianapolis on Saturday. After winning the women's 200-meter individual medley title and claiming a spot on the American world championship team Saturday night, she reached over to the next lane, hugged Ella Eastin and mouthed some encouraging words.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May '17
|TooPhart
|2
|Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her...
|May '17
|Opens phartz
|2
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr '17
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC