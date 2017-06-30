Kittel's Tour win contrasts with cycl...

Kittel's Tour win contrasts with cycling's dirty past

14 hrs ago

The thriving current state of German cycling stood out in sharp contrast to the sport's dirty past during the second stage of the Tour de France on Sunday. As Marcel Kittel rode toward a commanding sprint victory to conclude a leg that began before large crowds in Duesseldorf, Germany, disgraced 1997 champion Jan Ullrich stood by the road as an uninvited spectator.

