Horn brushes aside backlash over Pacquiao decision

Australia's Jeff Horn brushed aside the outcry against his shock victory over Manny Pacquiao on Monday and said he hoped taking the Filipino's WBO welterweight title would help reinvigorate boxing Down Under. The 29-year-old former schoolteacher was awarded a unanimous 12-round decision over the eight-division world champion after a bloody battle in front of more than 51,000 fans at Brisbane's Lang Park on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KICD-AM Spencer.