Horn brushes aside backlash over Pacquiao decision
Australia's Jeff Horn brushed aside the outcry against his shock victory over Manny Pacquiao on Monday and said he hoped taking the Filipino's WBO welterweight title would help reinvigorate boxing Down Under. The 29-year-old former schoolteacher was awarded a unanimous 12-round decision over the eight-division world champion after a bloody battle in front of more than 51,000 fans at Brisbane's Lang Park on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KICD-AM Spencer.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May '17
|TooPhart
|2
|Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her...
|May '17
|Opens phartz
|2
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr '17
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC