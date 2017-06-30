Heat waive Bosh, plan to retire his jersey number

Chris Bosh, an 11-times All-Star who has been sidelined for over a year with blood-clot issues, has been waived by the Miami Heat, the NBA team said on Tuesday. Bosh was an All-Star in each of his six seasons with Miami, playing a key role in the Heat's two championships in 2012 and 2013 and their four consecutive trips to the NBA Finals from 2011-2014.

